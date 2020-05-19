Nairobi MCAs to observe quarantine guidelines ahead of assembly sessions

Nairobi MCAs will have to show proof of adherence to government’s guidelines on exposure to or infection with Covid-19 ahead of return of assembly sitting.

In a letter by Speaker Beatrice Elachi, the ward representatives have been asked to make sure they have followed the guidelines for return to work for public officers following Covid-19 related quarantine and/or isolation.

GUIDELINES

Elachi has directed the MCAs to observe the guidelines in case they have been exposed to or are infected with Covid-19 ahead of the reopening of the assembly on June 2, 2020.

“This is therefore to bring to your attention of the circular from the Head of Public Service and direct that all honourable members adhere to the contents therein,” said Ms Elachi in a letter dated May 11, 2020.

The Speaker was referring to an April 29, 2020 letter by Joseph Kinyua’s protocol for return to work for public officers following Covid-19 related quarantine and/or isolation after noting that a number of public officers affected by the coronavirus have been placed on quarantine or isolation.

According to the protocol, a public officer who has been placed in quarantine or isolation shall notify his or her immediate supervisor of the occurrence including the facility of quarantine or isolation within 24 hours. This also applies to those required to self-quarantine.

The supervisor will then be required to arrange to check in regularly with the employee during the quarantine or isolation period or to the extent practicable, the officer shall also provide regular updates to the supervisor who is required to maintain confidentiality all through.

QUARANTINE

At the end of the quarantine or isolation period, the officer shall be required to obtain requisite clearance from the facility certified by the designated persons indicating that the officer is free and safe from Covid-19.

The officer will have to present the documents to the supervisor at the point of returning to work as well as stay away from the duty station for a period of seven days after the date of medical certification.

Those on self-quarantine would be required to report to their duty station after the expiry of the 14 days requirement.

Kenya has recorded more than 912 cases of Covid-19 with Nairobi having more than 400 of the nationwide cases.

The assembly has been on recess since March 16, 2020 when it adjourned to avoid exposing members and staff to coronavirus.

The House returned only on two occasions in April for special sittings before adjourning again on April 17, 2020. The break coincided with the assembly’s long recess of between May 1 and June 1, 2020.