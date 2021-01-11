Nairobi MCAs dare DP Ruto to quit if he’s fed up with Uhuru





A section of Nairobi MCAs has asked Deputy President William Ruto to quit the government instead of constantly criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta “if he feels the heat in the kitchen is too much for him to handle”.

Defending the President over his remarks that it is time other tribes also led Kenya, the ward representatives told Ruto to stop accusing his boss of blackmail and tribal politics and quit.

Speaking at the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi Vihiga County on Saturday, Mr Kenyatta said only two tribes had occupied the top seat since independence and maybe it was time other ethnicities took over, adding that the presidency does not belong to only two tribes.

Led by Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Speaker Geoffrey Majiwa, the MCAs hit out at the DP and his allies blaming them for allegedly starting the tribal politics they accuse Uhuru of.

The county legislators questioned the sudden change by the tangatanga faction, accusing them of shifting goalposts now that the President’s statement rubbed them the wrong way.

“If they have forgotten, we want to remind them that it is Kimani Ichung’wa, Moses Kuria and Kipchumba Murkomen who one year ago said Kenya was not ready for another Kikuyu President,” said Mr Majiwa.

“Then they thought they were campaigning for the deputy president who is not a Kikuyu. When that did not sell, they changed the tune and came up with hustlers movement to fight the dynasties,” he added.

“So if the President said that other tribes have the capacity to lead then I see no crime he committed. They are only trying to spread propaganda against President Kenyatta because they see their man losing out in the arithmetic,” said Mugumoini MCA Jared Akama.

On his part, Kabiro Ward MCA Clarence Munga accused the tangatanga team of trying to incite Kenyans along dynasty and hustlers lines and against President Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“We have had enough of their incitements against the BBI, the President and Raila. They are now running away from their own statement of dividing Kenya along tribal lines and trying to pass the buck to other people on a narrative they started a year back,” Munga said.

Ruto and his allies have since Saturday been bashing the president over his ethnicity remarks.

Read: Stop fuelling ethnic tensions, Ruto tells Uhuru on presidency remark