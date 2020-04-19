Nairobi Hospital re-opens three outpatient centers

The Nairobi Hospital has re-opened three outpatient centers weeks after it closed down all the Out-Patient facilities in the country.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the facility’s Chief Executive officer Dr Allan Pamba said that the move to re-open the facilities was as a result of measures that have been put to place to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the measures, according to Dr Pemba, include the wearing of face masks in public places and the fact that vigilance by the general public had heightened.

“To that end the Hospital’s Management, in response to the public’s request to provide medical services at its out-patient Centers, has resolved to re-open the following centers; Galleria Mall Out-Patient Center, Warwick Outpatient Center and Capital Center Outpatient Center,”Dr Pemba said.

The hospital further revealed that Galleria Mall Outpatient center was already operational as it was opened on Friday 17, 2020 while the other two will be re-opened on Monday 20, 2020.

RESUMPTION OF SERVICES

All the clinic services in the facilities will resume as from Monday to Sunday at 7am to 4pm.

The facility further stated that the main hospital and the opened out-patient centers will provide temperature screening and appropriate history checks at all entrances.

“Any suspected Covid-19 cases will be managed in accordance with our protocols,” Dr Pemba’s statement further read.

On April 2, 2020, the facility announced that it would close down its out-patient services in a bid aimed at its workers and patients are protected from Coronavirus.