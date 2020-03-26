Nairobi Health CEC Hitan Majevdia to take 50% pay cut in April

Nairobi County Health Services Executive Hitan Majevdia has said he will take a 50 percent salary cut in the month of April.

His decision comes hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto took an 80 percent salary cut.

“I might add later but as of now, I will take 50 percent. It was just right to do that at this time when Coronavirus has negatively affected our economy. The president led by example and it’s just right to support him,” said Majevdia.

Majevdia wrote to the County Secretary and Head of County Public Service to effect the April deduction.

“Following the presidential announcement on voluntary pay cuts yesterday 25th March, 2020. I hereby wish to volunteer a 50 percent pay cut to help cushion during the Covid-19 pandemic. I hereby do give authority for a 50 percent deduction to be made oon my salary for the month of April 2020” said Majevdia in the letter.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission gazette notice of July 2017, the members of the County Executive Committee earn a gross salary of Sh259,875 per month plus other benefits. Majevdia will now earn Sh129,937.

The Covid-19 spread in the country has seen Nairobi County health officials fumigate the central business district (CBD) as part of measures to contain the disease.

The fumigation started Thursday morning at the General Post Office (GPO) before moving to areas around the Hilton Hotel, Kencom bus stage, and Aga Khan Walk.

The fumigation exercise forced the Health CEC to recall all health officers who were on leave.

“All medical officers are expected back at their work stations within 24 hours from today. Attached please find a copy of a letter recalling all health officers on leave back to the office,” read the letter, signed by Mr. Majevdia dated March 18, 2020.

As of Monday, the health officials had also managed to screen more than 12,000 individuals. The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 28 with one of them having fully recovered.

“The screening and fumigation exercise continues until March 27. We will focus all our efforts on the two matatu termini for the rest of the week as we join the rest of the country in the battle to minimize the spread of the coronavirus,” said Mr Majevdia on Monday.