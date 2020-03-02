Nairobi County garbage contractors down their tools

Garbage collectors contracted to City Hall have downed their tools due to non-payment, even as the county’s Finance and Environment departments engage in blame games.

Nairobi County Environment Executive Larry Wambua confirming the go-slow, said that the garbage collectors contracted to collect the solid waste within the Central Business District (CBD) have gone on strike as a result of the county government’s failure to pay them.

BLAME GAME

Mr Wambua, however, laid the blame on the confusion currently bedeviling the Finance department over who is supposed to occupy the office, saying his department is not responsible for paying the contractors.

He, nonetheless, did not reveal the amount owed to the contractors but said the amount has been outstanding for almost three months.

“I am aware of the strike which is due to non-payment for almost three months. For us as a department, we do not make payments. This is the mandate of the Finance department which has had a tussle on who is the substantive CEC,” said Mr Wambua.

When reached for comment, Economic Planning Chief Officer Washington Makodingo accused the Environment of failing to forward on time the list of contractors to be paid.

“The Environment department should not blame us for their incompetency because they know they have slept on their job,” said Dr Makodingo.

CONTRACT

“It is the responsibility of the Environment department to forward the list of contractors to be paid to the Finance Department. They are supposed to give us their priority in terms of payment and so they should not blame their incompetency on us,” he added.

On confusion at the Finance department, the Chief Officer said nothing could be further from the truth maintaining that the department is intact and there is smooth flow of work.

“There is no confusion and nothing has stalled. We are going on with normal operations and in fact we are currently busy paying salaries,” said Dr Makodingo.

Last month, City Hall announced it had signed a one-year renewable contract with the National Youth Service (NYS) to help in garbage collection in the capital city.

However, Environment Chief Officer Mr Mohamed Abdi said the agreement is yet to take effect.

The State agency was to commence work in five zones in the county currently lacking garbage contractors which include Roysambu, Kamkunji, Makadara, Embakasi East and Ruaraka.