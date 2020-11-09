Nairobi businessman Ssemi Aina flosses Sh35 million bank balance





A Nairobi businessman has stirred up requests for assistance on social media after posting an image suggesting that he had a Sh35 million bank balance.

Ssemmy Aina, who waid he was seeking to unseat Cleophas Malala as Kakamega Senator in 2022, shared a photo showing the screen of an ATM machine indicating a Sh35,435,477.43 balance complete with a receipt.

Aina claimed that the cash was all his and added he planned to use it to empower the youth.

“Jana jioni niliconfirm funding imejipa (I’ve just confirmed that the funding has arrived),” he wrote.

“Now my team is working on a framework on how #SsemmyAinaFoundation can enable every young man and woman who has a vision and passion to empower others in his/her community,” he posted.

His request was immediately followed up by varied reactions, mostly requests for financial assistance from social media users following him.

Wangila Wekesa wrote; ” I have started a local soccer team and the talent available is amazing. I don’t know why our soccer talents have to travel to Nairobi for a chance to showcase their talent. My vision is to own a soccer academy and I trust you to deliver.”

This is not the first time Aina is showing off or is courting controversy.

He once posted bundles of cash stashed in his car on his Facebook page and explained that he was to use that cash to bail out Lugari MP Ayub Savula who was behind bars at the time.

Aina has also been accused of reportedly irregularly withdrawing Sh1.6 million from Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards bank account.

He also unsuccessfully contested for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency in 2016.