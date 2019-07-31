Join our WhatsApp Channel
Nairobi-bound plane, lands in Frankfurt after being turned away at two airports

By Hilary Kimuyu July 31st, 2019 1 min read

KLM flight en route from Amsterdam to Nairobi on Tuesday evening landed safely at a Germany airport in Frankfurt after being denied landing at two different airports.

The plane, which left Amsterdam Airport, Schiphol and was scheduled to arrive in Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9:50pm, was forced to turn around mid-air after it developed mechanical problems.

The plane’s online tracking route on Tuesday evening showed that it turned around in the Mediterranean Sea and went back all the way to Frankfurt.

LANDING

Flight KL 565 first sought permission to land in Rome with no luck then again tried Munich with no luck.

Finally, it managed to land in Frankfurt.

Passengers were flown to Amsterdam on Wednesday morning to start their journey all over.

KLM is yet to issue a statement about the incident.

