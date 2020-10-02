Nacada to enforce Covid-19 prevention measures in bars





The National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) will heighten surveillance and enforcement crackdowns to ensure that bars and restaurants strictly observe the Covid-19 prevention measures, the agency’s CEO Victor Okioma has said.

Okioma said the authority will also be out to ensure that only premises that meet the requirements of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act be allowed to operate.

“Bars (owners) are advised to ensure that they exercise responsibility as they conduct their business in guaranteeing strict adherence to all necessary health guidelines and operating hours,” Okioma said in a press statement.

Okioma welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive lifting the blanket closure of bars and sale of alcoholic drinks and beverages by ordinary restaurants and eateries.

He also hailed the extension of operation hours for eateries and bars to 10pm, while strictly observing the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health to avert the spread of Covid-19.

“In the view of the foregoing, Nacada wishes to inform proprietors of bars, eateries, and wines and spirits shops that the authority will coordinate responsible multi-agencies to ensure that,” Okioma said.

FLOUTING LAWS

He further said that Nacada has been conducting continuous surveillance of outlets that dispense alcohol across the country and has observed a tendency where wines and spirits shops have been flouting the law by dispensing alcohol on site.

“Nacada will continue enforcing this rule and where premises are found flouting the regulation, the authority will advise the licensing authorities to withdraw permits for such places,” Okioma said.

Compliance crackdowns will continue to assess the level of adherence to the president’s directive and protocols issued by the ministry of health.

Okioma said Nacada will be monitoring establishment and mushrooming of bars and other alcohol dispensing premises within residential places, around learning institutions and religious places.