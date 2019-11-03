Mzee Moi is recovering steadily, retired president’s spokesman says

The family of retired President Daniel arap Moi has dismissed claims that he is in the Intensive Care Unit after he was hospitalised last week at Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking on Saturday, Moi’s Secretary Lee Njiru said the former president is recovering well at the Nairobi Hospital.

“I am happy to announce that Mzee Moi is recovering steadily and continues to receive medical care under the professional team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein,” said Njiru as quoted by Sunday Nation.

“Mzee is okay. He is still in hospital … I saw him. Contrary to speculation on social media, Mzee Moi is not in the ICU. He is in the general ward and improves by the day,” he added.

There have been public concern over Mzee Moi’s health following his admission in hospital about a week ago, with sources earlier saying he was having breathing problems.

MOI’S HEALTH STATUS

This was the second time in less than two weeks that the retired president was being admitted in hos[ital.

Mr Njiru earlier criticised those spreading rumours about Mzee Moi’s health status as “alarmists and malicious people peddling lies.”

“The true position is that Mzee Moi is in hospital being attended to by a professional medical team led by his personal physician, Dr. David Silverstein. He is alert and conscious of his surroundings,” Njiru said.