Mzee Jackson Kibor now wants his six sons subjected to DNA test

Controversial Eldoret tycoon Mzee Jackson Kibor has vowed to have DNA tests conducted on his six sons to ascertain if he is their biological father before they can inherit his property.

According to Mr Kibor, he did not marry the children’s mother hence he is doubtful about their paternity.

BIOLOGICAL SONS

“I never married Jeptoo. I doubt her sons are my biological sons and will have a DNA test conducted to prove that they are indeed my biological children before sharing to them my property,” he said.

The 86-year-old businessman won a court battle against his six children over his 1,250-acre piece of land.

Mr Kibor accused the children of attempting to sell sections of his 1,250-acre land as they had done to some of his other properties within Nairobi and Mombasa.

Last week, Environment and Land Court Justice Antony Ombwayo ruled that Mzee Kibor was the legal owner of the land and that his sons and employees did not have valid documents to claim the ownership.

FAMILY TUSSLE

“The upshot of the above is that the plaintiff has proved his case on the balance of probability and I, therefore, do declare that he is the rightful owner of the original parcel known as LR No 8300 and 8301,16815 and LR 16896/A and therefore an order directing Uasin Gishu land registrar to nullify and cancel purported and illegal consolidation and subdivision of the land as well as the issuance of title deeds to defendants,” ruled the judge.

According to court documents Kibor claimed that some of his employees were illegally registered as proprietors of the land.

However, the court ruled that Kibor’s sons will remain in their father’s land and the employees were given 150 days to vacate the land or they will be forcibly evicted.

Mzee Kibor also alleged that his life is in danger and wants the government to return his firearm so that he can be able to protect himself and his family.

Mzee Kibor’s firearm was confiscated after he was captured on video pointing it at one of his children during a disagreement over the land.