Mystery of Kiambu killer Lawrence Warunge: Troubled or a diligent planner?





Just over a week ago, Lawrence Njoroge Warunge sat on a bench under Jane Wambui’s eatery and ordered a cup of tea and mandazis for lunch. He left without paying.

Jane runs a shop and a small eatery just a few metres from the Warunge family home in Kiambaa’s Karura village, Kiambu County. She serves tea, mandazis and chapatis and mostly targets construction workers.

On this occasion, Lawrence, who loved to eat there, had taken a break from sweating it out at a construction site belonging to a man who bought land from one of his uncles.

Unpaid bill

The shopkeeper had known the sweet-toothed young man for about four months as he was her regular customer, at times spending up to Sh500 a day on snacks.