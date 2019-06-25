Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Mystery as JKUAT student who was shot at State House goes missing from hospital

By NAIROBI NEWS REPORTER June 25th, 2019 1 min read

The court has ordered Kilimani police boss to investigate the disappearance from hospital of JKUAT student Brian Kibet 25, aka Brian Bera who was shot after he scaled State House wall.

Fifth Year Mechanical Engineering student at JKUAT on Monday gained access to the premises of State House, Nairobi, a day after posting his intentions on Facebook.

OTHER ARTICLES

In early June, Brian Kibet 25, aka Brian Bera, gained access to the President’s residents after jumping over ‘Gate B’. He was armed with a knife.

Police guarding the premise shot him on the shoulder to incapacitate him after he defied an order to surrender.

The suspect was apprehended and booked at Kilimani Police Station. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri said the suspect had been admitted under tight security. Police were probing whether he was mentally stable.

In Facebook posts, Brian announced his intentions to ‘attack State House’ in a ‘spiritual mission’.

He claimed to have been sent by God.

He referred to himself as ‘Prince of Ethiopia, formerly called Brian Kibet Bera’.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Jitters in Tanzania over Jaguar’s ‘xenophobic’...

About the author

NAIROBI NEWS REPORTER


Also read