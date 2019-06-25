Mystery as JKUAT student who was shot at State House goes missing from hospital

Share this via PWA

LEFT: Fifth Year Mechanical Engineering student at JKUAT Brian Kibet. RIGHT: State House, Nairobi.

The court has ordered Kilimani police boss to investigate the disappearance from hospital of JKUAT student Brian Kibet 25, aka Brian Bera who was shot after he scaled State House wall.

Fifth Year Mechanical Engineering student at JKUAT on Monday gained access to the premises of State House, Nairobi, a day after posting his intentions on Facebook.

In early June, Brian Kibet 25, aka Brian Bera, gained access to the President’s residents after jumping over ‘Gate B’. He was armed with a knife.

Police guarding the premise shot him on the shoulder to incapacitate him after he defied an order to surrender.

The suspect was apprehended and booked at Kilimani Police Station. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri said the suspect had been admitted under tight security. Police were probing whether he was mentally stable.

In Facebook posts, Brian announced his intentions to ‘attack State House’ in a ‘spiritual mission’.

He claimed to have been sent by God.

He referred to himself as ‘Prince of Ethiopia, formerly called Brian Kibet Bera’.