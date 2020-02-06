My life is in danger, claims Nairobi Minority Whip

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok now claims that his life is in danger saying there have been several attempts on his life by unknown people.

Speaking after recording a statement at Nairobi Central Police station, Mr Imwatok alleged that three men approached him on Wednesday in the morning near Ankara Hotel while heading to his office and flushed guns at him.

He claimed the individuals warned him to stop talking about the county Executive and in particular impeachment plan, or else he will lose his life.

The Makongeni MCA added that the three men, together with a prominent Nairobi police officer, received instructions last Friday to eliminate him forcing him to report the threat to his life to the police. He recorded his statement under OB number 83/06/02/2020.

He said attempts on his life have been made on several occasions where unknown people have been trailing him to his business premises and even his home.

“I am looking forward to the police calling the numbers of the hired assassins to come and record statements,” said Mr Imwatok.

The ODM MCA attributed his woes to his firm stance on the rule of law, corruption as well as an alleged plan to use the Sh1.4 billion given by National Treasury for pending bills to be used to pay lawyers instead of paying small scale traders in the capital.

The MCA added that he also exposed the grabbing of a land belonging to Kenya Railways Pensioners by high ranking officers in Nairobi County government.

“I believe that this country cannot work on threats but the law must be followed. We all have to die and if I don’t die in the course of the quest for justice, I will eventually die someday,” he said.

Mr Imwatok, nonetheless, vowed to soldier on with the impeachment plan saying that he has already collected enough signatures and he is currently laying the grounds and particulars for the censure motion.

“We have enough numbers to put forward a notice of motion and also to send the governor home. If that is the issue then I am sorry to him because I have to do my job under the Constitution. We are determined that once the assembly resumes the governor has to be accountable to people of Nairobi and especially on Chapter Six of the Constitution. We are not going to relent on this,” added Mr Imwatok.