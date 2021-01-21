My biggest regret is falling in love with a serial cheat – Lillian Muli





Citizen tv news anchor Lillian Muli has revealed that her biggest regret in life was falling in love with a serial cheat.

Ms Muli was responding to a fan who, during a Q&A session on Instagram, wanted to establish her biggest regret.

“Biggest regret?” asked the fan.

She responded saying “Falling in love with serial Cheat”.

Another fan asked if she was dating, and she replied with a big NO!

This is not the first time the tv girl is talking about her regrets in life.

A few months ago, the mother of two also revealed that she regretted settling for less.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more. Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” she shared.

In December 2018, the citizen TV anchor exposed the father of her second child Jared Nevaton saying he was a ‘narcissistic and community husband’.

Ms Muli explained that she had decided to go public with the break-up as she did not want to be linked with Nevaton anymore.

However, in February 2019, the two rekindled their love again.

“As public figures, we meet all sorts of people and most just want trophies whether you are well known or not be very careful who you allow into your life don’t go giving your heart to everyone. Sociopaths will keep you entangled in their web of lies, and you will be one of their many victims. When you actually believe someone is true to you only to find out they are community husbands you are safer stepping aside. Nobody should ever tag me in posts about Jared Ombongi who has previously been associated with me, I disassociate myself from such links from today,” she posted at the time.