Mutua’s KFCB meets police and matatu sacco officials as crackdown continues

The Kenya film classification Board (KFCB) on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with the National Police Service and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Sacco officials.

According to KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua the meeting is part of the President’s Executive Order No. 1 of 2019 that allows State Agencies to work together in the implementation of National Government projects and programs.

CLEAN CONTENT

Dr Mutua stated that the meeting was aimed at reinforcing our collaboration with key stakeholders in the transport sector in their campaign for PSVs to exhibit clean and decent content for the passengers.

In February this year, Dr Mutua launched a crackdown on the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) fitted with TV screens.

“The nationwide crackdown is not meant to punish PSVs operators but is geared towards creating awareness on clean content and protect children against exposure to harmful content in the vehicles,” Dr Mutua said.

#KFCBPSVsSaccosMeet aims at reinforcing our collaboration with key stakeholders in the transport sector in our campaign for PSVs to exhibit clean and decent content for the passengers. @NPSOfficial_KE @InfoKfcb @matatuowners @InteriorKE pic.twitter.com/dg5xbja49R — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) March 4, 2020

Dr Mutua also expressed his gratitude to Ministry of Interior, Ministry of ICT and the National Police Service for their support.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai issued out letters to police officers to begin the crackdown against harmful content in matatus in February.

Public service vehicles exhibiting film content without exhibitor licenses violate Section 12 of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

HARMFUL CONTENT

Section 12 of the Films and Stage Plays Act requires persons exhibiting any film at an exhibition to which the public are admitted to be registered by the Board and issued with a certificate. These include public service vehicles.

Dr Mutua also warned PSV operators against exposing children to content that he termed as “pure pornography.”

“Every content aired in PSVs must be rated General Exhibition (GE)… not showcase nudity or obscenity. All corners of the country will continue to have police in place to crack down the noncomplying vehicles,” he said.

The CEO also urged the matatu operators to ensure that they have due licenses from the board or face a fine of not less than Sh100,000 or a five-year jail term, or both.

Dr Mutua said PSVs with screens are content exhibitors thus they are required to obtain an annual license at a cost of sh2,000 per vehicle per year and commit to adhering to the KFCB guidelines.