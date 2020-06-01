Muthama under fire for accusing Kalonzo of handpicking his son for EALA job

A section of Wiper party officials and members have defended party leader Kalonzo Musyoka from recent attacks by former Machakos senator and the party’s chief financier Johnston Muthama.

Muthama recently accused Musyoka of picking his son Kennedy Musyoka for East Africa Legislative Assembly slot at the expense of more deserving party members, including himself, who have worked tirelessly for the party.

BASELESS REMARKS

But Wiper officials led by National Executive Council member Helen Ndeti, Angela Munyasya and Winnie Mutunga dismissed Muthama’s claims as baseless remarks meant to unreasonably discredit Musyoka.

Munyasya said the younger Musyoka was picked procedurally after emerging as the most qualified applicant.

“Muthama is talking about Kalonzo having handpicked his son to the EALA. That is not true. Every Kenyan has a right to apply for any job opportunity that comes out and honourable Kennedy qualified and applied,” Munyasya said.

“I also applied for the same position. We underwent the same process and Kennedy emerged the winner because he lobbied better than Winnie Mutunga and I. So saying that Kennedy was handpicked is not true,” she said.

She also accused Muthama of imposing himself on Ukambani leadership and purporting to speak for the community.

KAMBA INTERESTS

“He is putting words into people’s mouths. We can do without an individual who is out to disunite the community,”Munyasya said.

Ndeti, on her part, accused Muthama of always intending to auction the community at every election.

She said Kalonzo is the foremost regional leader and has done well in advancing the interests of the community at the national level.

“Kamba interests are taken care of by Kalonzo. But while all this is happening, Muthama is always busy trying to undermine our party leader by lying to the community that he is the one who is negotiating for us,” Ndeti said.

“Every election year, Muthama always comes up with issues to fight Kalonzo. I’m requesting him to desist from this behaviour because as a community we need to speak with one voice. If he is not ready to work with Kalonzo, let him keep quiet and leave. We are fed up and can’t continue with endless squabbles. We have elected leaders and elders, has he gone to them to tell them of his problems?” Ndeti posed.

Mutunga termed Muthama’s attacks on Kalonzo as defamatory.