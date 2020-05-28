Mutahi Kagwe unintentionally lights up Twitter with slang

“You can gerrit, I can gerrit, we all can gerrit.”

But I hope we all don’t gerrit, at least not by the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe’s definition of the phrase.

CS Kagwe used the expression on Thursday during the daily briefings from Kiambu County on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He was emphasising on the need for Kenyans to be extra cautious of how they carry themselves in public places to stop any chances of them contracting coronavirus.

No one is immune, he said, and therefore it is everybody’s individual responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Anybody can gerrit, you can gerrit, I can gerrit,” Mr Kagwe said.

Kenyans online, however, had a field day on the double entendre of the phrase.

In slang, when someone uses the phrases “you can gerrit” they usually mean that a person is attractive sexually.

However, others noted his rather newly acquired accent.

Below are some of the hilarious phrases and funny memes.

Start from front…… You can gerrrit I can gerrit ama namna gani kaka? — WanguiTanui (@tanui_wangui) May 28, 2020

you can gerrit fast — 5AM (@Ireri_TheOne) May 28, 2020

You can gerrit, I can gerrit !

😂😂😂 https://t.co/n2upQk9fKL — The SocialGladiator 🇰🇪 (@SakwaMasai) May 28, 2020

YOU CAN GERRIT! English of the nose pic.twitter.com/Md0zA6wTTC — Enock Sikolia (@enocksikolia) May 28, 2020