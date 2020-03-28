Mutahi Kagwe: My son is in quarantine

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, while addressing the media on Saturday, said that there was a difference between a forced and mandatory curfew, arguing that the latter was out of the situation the country was in.

Mr Kagwe wondered why Kenyans are asking for a lockdown when some are unable to obey a curfew.

The CS disclosed that his relatives were also under quarantine while warning Kenyans to heed the directives and approach the disease with severity.

“When in mandatory quarantine, we expect cooperation with health officials. A person in quarantine has not committed an offence. A responsible individual should protect themselves and their families. I can tell you at a personal level, a have a son and a niece in quarantine,” he said.

According to the CS, there is not a single estate in Nairobi that has not been touched by the 28 cases and their contacts in the city.

“There is not a single estate in Nairobi now that has not been touched by the 28 people (Covid-19 positive cases in Nairobi) that I am talking about, your neighbour could very easily be positive. As we start on the mass test we are going to get more positive cases,” he added.

His latest remarks come just days after he led senior officials at the ministry to take a coronavirus test.

“I have been personally tested and God was kind. I was negative. I am trying to make you understand what this disease is all about. Even here in the ministry, my staff have undergone testing because we may have been exposed,” he said.

Mr Kagwe did not, however, divulge more information on when his relatives were tested and why they were tested or where they are being quarantined.

He said that his ministry will intensify testing of persons exhibiting symptoms related to the virus and individuals who have been in contact with positively diagnosed patients.