Mutahi Kagwe, hospital CEOs fail social-distance test

As the saying goes, doctors make the worst patients. The same appears to apply to our very own government officials.

Pictures shared by the Ministry of Health capture Health CS Mutahi Kagwe not following his own strict orders of maintaining social distance as one of the ways to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Kagwe was meeting with officials from his ministry including the Kenya Healthcare Federation and Chief Executive Officers from the Kenya Association of private Hospitals at Afya House.

They were all huddled up inside his office for the meeting and in one of the pictures, they all stand shoulder-to-shoulder as a picture is taken.

“Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Mutahi Kagwe today held a consultative meeting on COVID-19 response with @MOH_Kenya officials, the Kenya Healthcare Federation & CEO’s from the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals at Afya House,” tweeted the Ministry of Health.

Maintaining social distance or standing one metre apart helps a person not to be at risk of contracting the virus from someone who might be sick.

The other guidelines include covering your mouth with your elbow when coughing or sneezing or use disposable tissues.

The CS in one of his addresses even called Kenyans undisciplined for failing to follow the simple rule.

And going about their business as if everything is normal.