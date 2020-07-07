Mutahi Kagwe: be your brother’s keeper

A day after President Uhuru Kenyatta allowed Kenyans to roam freely all over the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reminded Kenyans on the need to practise measures that will help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Kagwe made the plea during his daily press briefing in Nairobi.

“You are your brothers’ keeper. Do not lose guard,” explained Kagwe.

“The torch of responsibility has been passed to you. Why should you enter a crowded place when you know you can get infected (which Covid-19)? Do you want to kill your mother? It is your choice. Wash your hands, mask up, and maintain social distance. Covid-19 has no cure.”

President Kenyatta on Monday lifted a four-month cessation order which barred Kenyans from travelling into and out of the counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, and Mandera.

The Head of State also allowed churches to operate but under strict guidelines.