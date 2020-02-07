Museveni’s son hails his daddy as ‘greatest hero in East Africa’

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has hailed his father as the ‘greatest hero in East Africa’

The 45-year-old underlined the ‘fact’ via Twitter on Thursday.

Kainerugaba, who is a senior military officer, attempted to justify the statement by recounting his father’s role in a rebellion 39 years ago that eventually liberated Uganda.

“39 years ago the greatest hero in East Africa led 27 armed men to attack the barracks in Kabamba (Kampala). In doing that His Excellency Yoweri Museveni initiated a war that would liberate Uganda and change the politics of East Africa. Happy Tarehe Sita,” Kainerugaba wrote.

Tarehe Sita is a national holiday in Uganda which is celebrated on February 6 each year, marking the day Ugandans commenced second part of protracted peoples’ struggle, regaining their dignity, humanity, and pride.

Kainerugaba, who is currently serving as a Lieutenant General in his father’s army, is considered by political analysts as a potential successor to the presidency when Museveni eventually leaves office.