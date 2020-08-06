Museveni does 40 push-ups, challenges Ugandans to stay fit – VIDEO

President Yoweri Museveni demonstrates how to exercise in isolation. PHOTO | COURTESY

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has released yet another video showing him working out indoors.

The video was posted on the president’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday, with President Museveni challenging his fellow countrymen to stay fit.

“After work last night, I challenged my Bazukulu (grandchildren) to an indoor work-out. We did Forty Push-ups. Just like I have always advised, even at your own home, you can stay safe, and remain fit and healthy,” he tweeted.

The one-and-a-half minute clip starts with the head of state, in sporty gear, jogging barefoot inside a spacious room.

He then goes down and performs 40 push-ups as his grandchildren, who are in attendance, do the counting.

President Museveni, who has been cleared by his political party to contest for a sixth term, has always encouraged the youth in his country to stay and work out from home to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The Ugandan head of state released a similar video in April, when he managed 30 push-ups.

But his critics view his efforts as PR stunts aimed at projecting the 75-year-old as fit and strong enough to extend his 35 years stay in power.