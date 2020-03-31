Museveni bans vehicles, orders shopping malls closed for 2 weeks

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has banned the movement of all private vehicles in the country effective Monday night.

The Head of State has also imposed a dusk to dawn curfew effective immediately, in measures he says will help the country curb the spread of coronavirus.

Museveni had earlier in the week suspended the movement of public transport for two weeks.

“Then we realised some private vehicles were ferrying passengers for a fee and I thought it was a risk,” said Musveni.

“All shopping malls should also be closed for two weeks. Salons, lodges and garages should also be closed. Food markets and supermarkets should remain open. Construction sites can also be open but the workers should camp at the site.”

Uganda has so far registered 33 cases of coronavirus and becomes the second country after South Africa to announce a lockdown.

The measures will be in place for the next 14 days.