Murkomen’s ‘forces’ Kenya Power to reschedule power outage

Elegeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday night flexed his muscles and forced the Kenya Power to suspend their scheduled power outage in his county on Saturday.

Kenya Power had issued a scheduled power outage in the a county where Eliud Kipchoge who is attempting to run a sub-two hour in marathon, has been training.

“That’s not possible. Eliud Kipchoge has been training in Elgeyo Marakwet which is the home of champions. Elgeyo Marakwet is synonymous to Athletics. You can’t deny us especially in Iten and environs the right to watch our heroes. Change your plans,” he tweeted.

An hour before the race started, he told his constituency that Kenya Power had agreed to hold on their scheduled power outage.

“Kenya power promises to hold the outage until Eliud Kipchoge completes this great challenge INEOS159. On behalf of the people of Elgeyo Marakwet, I say thank you!