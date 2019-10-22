Murkomen (for once) tickles people with brilliant clap-back at ex-IG Kimaiyo

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has taken a swipe at former Inspector-General of Police David Kimaiyo after he vowed to unseat him in the 2022 general election.

Dr Kimaiyo, in an interview with the Nation, said Mr Murkomen had failed to sort out issues affecting residents of the county and instead only focuses on tangatanga politics.

But Murkomen had a ready response for the former IG, reminding him of his earlier pledge of vying for the presidency come 2022.

He simply captioned the video: “Plesident Kingston.”

In the short video recorded in 2016, Dr Kimaiyo said he would vie for presidency once President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his second term in office. He then promised to vie for the position of a Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet County in the 2017 general election.

He went on to lose to Mr Murkomen in the August 2017 general elections, garnering 22,000 votes against Mr Murkomen’s 117,000.

The former IG, who is remembered for his peculiar remarks during the Westgate attack, seems to have had a change of mind on the presidential bid.

Mr Murkomen, who often finds himself in trouble with Kenyans on Twitter for his stances on various issues affecting the country, got some backing this time round.

Here is what they had to say:

Senator majority leader sometimes you dont need to react on everything or anything — OdipoFrancis (@Frankie80619678) October 22, 2019

So Kimaiyo wants to be a senator and a president at the same time? — Wesley Cheruyot (@wezlie22000) October 22, 2019

@IGkimaiyo has ZERO legacy as IG of @NPSOfficial_KE . He lost to you in the Elegeyo Marakwet @Senate_KE race. What makes him think he can even sniff at the @StateHouseKenya gate? Hahaha! — Evan Wambugu (@EvanNWambugu) October 22, 2019

Jehovaaaa – why are you punishing us. — Kimutai (@Kimruto) October 22, 2019

For more jokes like this send Ksh.5/= to 222 222 with the word “qimaiyo “ — Niko Zebra (@njrinic) October 22, 2019