Murkomen blasts ‘charade’ as Rotich prepares for night behind bars

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday rushed to the DCI headquarters shortly after the arrest Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich over the dams scandal.

CS Rotich was among eight people who were arrested Monday on fraud and corruption charges over the multibillion-shilling Arror and Kimwarer dams projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

Others held at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices along Kiambu Road are Treasury PS Kamau Thugge, East African Community PS Susan Jemtai Koech and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) director-general Prof Geoffrey Mwangi Wahungu.

Murkomen told journalists as he made his way inside that he was there as a lawyer to some of the suspects who had been arrested.

Hours later, Murkomen told journalists that the charges against CS Rotich are a ‘charade’.

“I have looked at the charge sheets and I can tell you the entire thing is a charade,” he said.

PR STUNT

“We are not fighting corruption. What’s happening is we are lying to the citizens of Kenya that we are fighting corruption. We are just exercising a PR stunt,” added the Senator.

Murkomen stated that the people of Elgeyo Marakwet are being denied a chance to have projects y by people who want to satisfy their ‘short term political interest’.

The two dams in question are all located in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The eight suspects will spend the night at different police cells in Nairobi and its environs.

They will be charged with abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud contrary to the law, engaging in a project without proper planning, flouting public finance management procedures and disregarding the procurement rules in awarding Italian CMC di Ravenna the contract.