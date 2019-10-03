Murgor to continue representing Wairimu in Cohen’s murder case

The High Court has allowed lawyer Philip Murgor to continue representing Sarah Wairimu, widow to Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen in the ongoing murder case against her.

Justice Stella Mutuku on Thursday said it was clear that it’s not in dispute that Murgor was appointed as a public prosecutor but went ahead and tendered his letter of resignation as a Public Prosecutor on March 7, 2019 two months after his appointment.

“The letter of resignation was accepted and receipt of the same acknowledged. He has also been attending to other court matters,” Justice Mutuku said.

Last week, Cohen’s family lawyer Cliff Ombeta opposed Murgor’s representation of Wairimu, citing public interest as his appointment has not been revoked through a gazette notice.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki also notified the court that they were still in the process of degazetting the appointment.

“My view is that no person should be forced to remain on office once they have chosen to resign from that office. The publication of the gazette notice is meant to inform the public and has no bearing on the resignation,” Justice Mutuku said.

“I find that Murgor is properly before this court,” she further said.

NOT GUILTY

Now Murgor will continue to represent Wairimu in the case she is charged with the murder of her husband Cohen.

She was charged with murdering Mr Cohen on the night of July 19 and 20, with others not before court.

Cohen’s body was found in a septic tank at his home in Nairobi on September 13, 2019.

It was wrapped in layers of clothing indicating the gruesome torture he underwent before his death.

Wairimu has pleaded not guilty to the charge.