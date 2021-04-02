Munya’s ministry apologises for Tweet bitterly bashing Uhuru

Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya during a press conference at his Kilimo House office in Nairobi on January 15, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock Fisheries and Cooperatives headed by Peter Munya has apologised for a controversial tweet that was posted on its official Twitter account.

The handle @KilimoKe shared two controversial tweets on April Fools’ Day under the hashtag #Uhuruamalizeande and #unlockthecountry, which were bashing the government.

While issuing the apology, the ministry claimed the account had been temporarily hijacked.

“The Ministry apologises for controversial tweets sent out from this account twenty minutes ago, which was temporarily hijacked,” reads part of the apology tweet.

The Ministry of Agriculture further indicated that the necessary security measures had been instigated to safeguard the government social media handle.

“Necessary security measures have been put in place to safeguard the account,”

However, many on social media believe the posts were probably posted when the admin forgot to log out of the official account and log in to his own before sharing their own controversial opinions.

In December last year, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) came under fire after also publishing an erroneous tweet.

While announcing the launch of signatures backing proposed changes to the Constitution, it used the phrase ‘burning bridges initiative’ instead of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Happening now: The launch of the Burning Bridges Initiative Supporters Verification Exercise at the Bomas of Kenya,” the tweet read.

While apologizing, the commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati said that the error did not in any way reflect the position of the electoral body or its staff.

“Earlier today, the Commission posted a tweet on the launch of the Verification of BBI supporters. However, there was a typographical error in the tweet which was made inadvertently. The error does NOT in any way reflect the position of the Commission or its staff,” he said then.