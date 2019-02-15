MTN Uganda CEO deported for ‘getting too cozy’ with Bobi Wine

MTN Uganda CEO Wim Vanhelleputte was deported to Belgium on the night of February 14, 2019. PHOTO | MONITOR | NMG

The Chief Executive Officer of telecommunications company MTN Uganda, Wim Vanhellputte was on Thursday deported from the country over ‘national security’ concerns.

However, a section of the Ugandan media has reported that Vanhellputte’s deportation is related to the company’s suspicious relationship with the increasingly popular Ugandan musician and politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

According to Daily Monitor, the South African owned company has been under investigations for irregularly facilitating the transfer of an undisclosed amount of funds to Bobi Wine.

In the interim, MTN Uganda’s chief technology officer Gordon Kyomukama has been appointed the company action chief executive officer.

DEPORTATIONS

In a letter signed by International Affairs Minister General Jeje Odongo, the MTN Uganda boss is to stay outside Ugandan indefinitely.

“He’s already at the airport and destined for Belgium around midnight over similar circumstances of national security,” explained Uganda Police spokesman Fred Enanga.

Vanhelleputte’s deportation comes days after the arrest and deportation of three other senior employees of the telecommunications giant.

These include the chief marketing officer Oliver Prentout, general manager Elsa Mussolini and Annie Tabura who was the general manager for sales and distribution in the company.

Mussolini said she was ejected from the country for allegedly inciting violence by funding Bobi Wine.