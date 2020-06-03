MP swims in floodwater while touring his constituency – VIDEO

A tour of his constituency by Garsen MP Ali Wario turned into a swimming expedition after parts of the town were covered by floods from the heavy rainfall that has been experienced across the country.

Mr Wario was touring Bandi village where houses and schools were submerged in floodwater.

The MP was standing waist-deep in floodwater at a primary school where he asked the government to not only focus on the Covid-19 pandemic but also other plagues having a negative impact in the country.

Without any protective gear

Before he takes a dive, he puts his facemask on his forehead and later handed it over to one of his aides after finishing his swimming. His aide held it with his bare hands and without any protective gear.

“Hivi karibuni tumetengeneza na CDF tume renovate lakini sasa maji imekuja. So hii ni moja wapo ya shule ambazo zimeharibiwa na floods. Watu wanatoroka janga la Korona lakini hapa ni flooding. Kule kwa majumba kwanza ni worse hata huwezi ukasimama,” Mr Wario said.

Flooding is a rare occurrence in Garsen. The legislator said construction of dams and dykes can end flooding in the area.