MP evicted from baraza to discuss illicit brew after showing up drunk

A public meeting meant to discuss increased sale and consumption of illicit brew at a constituency in Nakuru County on Thursday ended in disarray after the area Member of Parliament turned up inebriated.

Locals were shocked when the MP arrived drunk, in the company of his aides and tens of supporters.

Residents present at the meeting told the Nation that their fears that their MP was drunk were confirmed when upon being welcomed to the podium he started staggering.

“We were shocked to learn that our MP was totally drunk and out of his senses, his speech was slurred and incoherent as he sought to address the crowd,” said a resident John Kariuki.

The MP was whisked away by police and his security detail as a section of angry residents threatened to beat him up.

However, in a telephone conversation with the Nation, the MP denied that he was drunk , saying the narrative was being advanced by his political opponents, keen to soil his name.

“I admit, l usually drink, but honestly, l could not be drunk on Thursday evening. That is a lie advanced by my competitors. I am a father and a respected leader l cannot do that, “he said.