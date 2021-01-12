MP Alice Wahome summoned by NCIC over Kenol ‘hateful’ remarks





Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has been summoned to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Thursday over remarks she uttered last year.

The lawmaker was asked to present herself before NCIC offices over what the commission termed as hateful remarks made in October during the infamous violence that broke out during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kenol town, Murang’a County.

During the chaos on October 14, 2020, a section of youth clashed with their political rivals in Kenol town on the Thika-Murang’a highway.

According to police report, the rowdy youth lit tires on the busy highway and disrupted traffic as they hurled stones at motorists.

The incident, which happened before Ruto’s arrival at AIPCA church in Kenol, left two people dead and several others injured.

When the incident happened, Wahome and her Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro had been blamed for allegedly orchestrating the chaos.

The commission says Wahome went on a “hateful tirade” blaming senior government officials for the incident.

Wahome also said the youth were paid off and hinted at possible collusion with top offices in government and the police.

“The security forces were part of the plan to attack the AIPCA church, I have no doubt. I state with confidence that the security and even the Inspector General were aware and if they were not, then the interior Cabinet Secretary was well aware,” part of Wahome’s quote from the statement released by NCIC.

She further attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta and according to the commission her remarks were hateful and disruptive.

The commission has said that if the legislator fails to appear in person before them, they would institute contempt proceedings against her.