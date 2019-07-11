Why moving of 23,000 APs to Kenya Police has created excitement and anxiety

The moving of more than 23,000 Administration Police (AP) officers to the Kenya Police Service (KPS) has created anxiety in the service, Nairobi News has learnt.

The officers are expected to officially join the regular police in various celebrations that will be held across the country on Friday.

Those moved from the AP have been asked to hand over a number of items that include jackets, sweaters, maroon belts and Angola shirts.

In a communication made on Monday this week, they were only asked to keep their ankle boots, black berets, jungle belts and jungle trousers.

“All those officers who have been posted to Kenya Police Service are requested to proceed to Industrial Area Police Station to change their uniform with new ones,” read part of the communication sent to all regional commanders, adding that the officers should collect the new uniforms as soon as possible.

Nairobi News spoke to a number of officers who have been affected by the new changes and are currently undergoing training at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) training school who welcomed the move.

TRY ON NEW UNIFORMS

One said that they were lucky as they are going to be among the first who will be in a position to put on the new uniforms introduced in September 2018 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They also said that they will enjoy more leave days without unnecessarily being asked to report back to work in case of emergencies.

“In the past, one could be recalled from leave anytime because we are very few but now with the changes I will be able to enjoy my leave days,” said an officer.

Another one said that administrators including chiefs and various commissioners would no longer misuse them at will as they are now under a different command.

“I am really happy and can’t wait to join Kenya Police and keep off the several summons we get from administrators,” said the officer.

The move from the AP to the KPS has seen a number of chiefs’ offices across the country turned into police stations.

Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai has announced that this will see every ward have a police station.

“Soon we will give details on what to do it, in two weeks’ time we will give full details on the implementation of this last phase,” he said in Kisumu.