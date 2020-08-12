Mourner fined Sh10,000 for threatening to assault guard at KNH morgue – VIDEO





An unruly mourner who threatened to beat up a security guard at the Kenyatta national hospital (KNH) mortuary was fined Sh10,000 for creating disturbance.

Vincent Obiro Songor will alternatively spend three months in jail.

Songor was handed the sentence by senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts after pleading guilty to the charges and admitting facts of the case.

He had grabbed a security guard Peter Maroa by the collar threatening to assault him after the complainant stopped a hearse to enquire on the visit.

Songor alighted as Maroa was taking particulars of the driver and threatened to have the guard sacked and caused a breach of peace before Maroa’s colleagues arrived.

They apprehended Songor to the KNH police post.

He pleaded for leniency urging the court to consider that he is mourning and is needed in the funeral arrangements.