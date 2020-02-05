Mourinho now drops ‘sick’ Wanyama from Champions League team

Victor Wanyama’s stock at Tottenham Hotspurs continues to fall at an alarming rate after coach Jose Mourinho dropped him from his UEFA Champions League squad this season, and replaced him with a goalkeeper.

Uefa rules allow clubs to make changes to their squad ahead of the knockout stages of the competition and Mourinho seemingly took full advantage, dropping the Harambee Stars’ captain but finding value in including five goalkeepers in his 30-man squad.

Further, Mourinho also reasoned it was better to include two injured players namely forward Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko in his squad, but not a fully fit Wanyama.

Sissoko is expected to be out of action for the next four weeks while Kane is reportedly out of action until April.

PRESSER

Asked why he didn’t fancy the Harambee Stars captain of playing in the Champions League this season during his presser ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup replay at home to Southampton, Mourinho explained he had several other options in the midfield.

“I feel safe with (experienced) Michel (Vorm) on the list,” said Mourinho.

“I do not want the risk of losing Paulo or Hugo. Victor is from a position (midfield) where we have lots of players – (Harry) Winks, (Eric) Dier, (Oliver) Skipp, (Gedson) Fernandes.”

Asked how Wanyama took the decision, Mourinho replied: “He’s been ill for three days. I haven’t seen him and I didn’t have the chance to tell him. When he is back, I will try to explain.”

Wanyama has not played since the 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on December 11 and the latest decision further indicates the player is not part of the coach’s plans.

The move means Wanyama, who has not been selected by Mourinho to play for eight straight matches, is only available to play in the English Premier League and FA Cup.

Wanyama has been struck by a series of injuries of late and it is believed Tottenham have actively been trying to sell him.