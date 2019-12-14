Motorists get early Christmas gift as fuel prices go down

Motorists in the city can smile heading into Christmas after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) revised the price of fuel downwards for the next one month.

In the new review, the prices of Super petrol, diesel and kerosene deceased by Sh1.09, Sh2.83 and Sh1.75 per litre respectively, somewhat an early Christmas gift to motorists.

Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Sh. 109.50, Sh. 101.78 and Sh. 102.31 respectively in Nairobi starting midnight Saturday until January 14, 2020 when a fresh review will be announced.

“The changes in this month’s prices have been a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 0.52 percent from $463.24 per cubic metre in October to 460.83 per cubic metre in November,” said EPRA Director-General Pavel Oimeke.

The landing cost of Diesel decreased by 3.36 percent decrease from $ 502.15 per cubic metre to $ 485.29 per cubic metre while kerosene experienced a 3.75 percent decrease from $ 499.55 per cubic metre to $ 481.11 per cubic metre.

Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate appreciated by 1.30 percent from Sh103.55 to the dollar in October 2019 to Sh102.20 to the dollar in November 2019.