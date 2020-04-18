Motorists caught in traffic as billboard falls on busy city highway

As the Kenyan Ministry of Health officials continue to remind Kenyans that it is wise to remain at home – it appears Mother Nature might have tried to lend a hand in getting that message across.

A billboard on Saturday evening went down at Riverside Drive along the busy Waiyaki Way blocking the road and resulting in heavy traffic for Westlands-bound motorists.

The side of the road which leads to Westlands was left partially blocked as motorists tried to find other routes in order to beat the 7pm curfew deadline.

Motorists and pedestrians said that the billboard downed as heavy rains hit various parts of the city.

James Gori, who resides in Kangemi, told Nairobi News that he was on his way home when he saw the billboard falling down.

“It partially blocked part of the side of the road that leads to Kangemi,” he said.

Gilbert Gicheru, another resident of Kangemi, said that the billboard fell down as a result of heavy rains.

“The rains might be the reason why the billboard came down, causing heavy traffic along Waiyaki Way,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has said heavy rainfall are expected to continue over most parts of the country.