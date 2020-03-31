Motorist kills cop who entered his car in bizarre ‘accident’

A traffic police officer lost his life in a bizarre road accident along Port Reitz Road in Mombasa County on Monday.

Constable George Aluoch was escorting an unknown driver to Changamwe Police Station for a traffic offence when the driver allegedly rammed into the rear of a stationary truck intentionally from the passengers’ side killing the officer instantly.

According to a police report, the driver of the lorry with registration number KCD 407N is reported to have escaped after the incident.

“The circumstances were that NO 84349 Police Constable George Aluoch Otieno had boarded the vehicle REG NO. KCD 407N to escort the same to the station for a traffic offense when on reaching the location of the accident, the unknown driver of M/V REG KCD 407N intentionally rammed into the rear of the truck fatally injuring the NO. 84349 PC George Aluoch Otieno on the spot,” an excerpt from the police report read.

The stationary Truck Registration number KCM 860X was driven by Rajab Ramadhan.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver who caused the accident at around 5.00 pm.