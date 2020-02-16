Join our WhatsApp Channel
Motorist dies after vehicle ploughs through trees and burst into flames

By Hilary Kimuyu February 16th, 2020 1 min read

A motorist was on Sunday morning killed after he lost control of his vehicle near Sunshine Secondary School on Lang’ata road and ploughed through several trees.

According to a police report, the vehicle then landed on a perimeter fence where it reportedly burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

The driver of the said vehicle was reportedly driving from the Mbagathi roundabout towards Lang’ata when the accident occurred at around 7am.

Members of the public at the scene of an accident in which a car ploughed through several trees along Lang’ata road. The driver of the car died in the accident. PHOTO | COURTESY
Members of the public at the scene of an accident in which a car ploughed through several trees along Lang’ata road. The driver of the car died in the accident. PHOTO | COURTESY

“It happened that the said motor vehicle was being driven from Mbagathi roundabout direction towards Lang’ata general direction,” said the police report

The vehicle was extensively damaged and the body of the deceased has since been transferred to the City Mortuary.

The wreckage of a car that ploughed through several trees along Lang’ata road being towed from the scene of the accident. PHOTO | COURTESY
The wreckage of a car that ploughed through several trees along Lang’ata road being towed from the scene of the accident. PHOTO | COURTESY

