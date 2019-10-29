Mother urges court to lock up her son

A mother shocked a Nyahururu court on Tuesday when she begged the magistrate to lock her son up, terming him “very stubborn and a big burden to me”.

Teresiah Wanjira claimed that her son, Paul Gitau, who admitted to charges of breaking into his mother’s house and stealing two chickens and S1,000, had been into other crimes and that she forgave him thinking that he would change.

“Please lock him up immediately, he has grown to be an abusive and irresponsible person,” she pleaded.

“My son had been arrested for other offences and I forgave him, he seems not to be ready to change any time soon, this has now become a trend which I cannot tolerate,” lamented Ms. Wanjira.

The case will be mentioned on November 6, 2019, when the prosecution will present more facts and exhibits to the case.