Mother of seven jailed for two months for selling chang’aa

A 36-year-old Ugandan woman accused of biting a police officer during a scuffle at her chang’aa den was fined Sh20, 000 by a Makadara court.

Alternatively, Beatrice Natemi Juliet, a mother of seven, will serve two months jail term for selling the illicit liquor.

She pleaded guilty to the charges of possession of alcoholic drinks that do not conform to the Alcoholic Drinks Regulations Act of 2010 popularly known as Mututho laws.

Juliet pleaded for mercy and told senior resident magistrate Eunice Suter that her husband abandoned her with seven children including a two-year-old, forcing her into the illicit brew business to feed them.

A NEIGHBOUR

She said the children were left with a neighbour who was in court.

She was found with 10 litres of chang’aa, which was not packaged appropriately, at her den in Mukuru Kaiyaba slums in Nairobi.

She is also accused of biting police officer Maureen Kalumba of Industrial Area police station, on the finger.

But she denied the last charge. She said she accidentally splattered dirty water on the officer while cleaning the corridor outside her house and the officer slapped her.

“Mimi hata sina nguvu ya kupingana na askari,” she said in court.

Suter released her on bond.