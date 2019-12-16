Mother and 11-year-old daughter found dead in their home

A 30-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were on Sunday found dead in their home in Landless area, Thika, Kiambu County.

Confirming the incident, Thika Sub-county police commander Beatrice Kiraguri said the two bodies were discovered after neighbours reported that the woman was missing.

They also reported a foul smell was emanating from her house.

According to the neighbours, the woman was last seen a few days ago.

Police officers broke into the house and found the two lifeless bodies.

Police reports indicate that the two bodies had several stab wounds.

The police also found on yet another body a few kilometres away from where the two bodies were found.

The deceased, a man, is believed to be the husband of the 30-year-old woman who was found dead with her daughter.

The man is suspected of committing suicide after police found his body hanging inside a house.

The bodies of the three were moved to General Kago Funeral home.

According to Thika Sub-county police commander, investigations into the incident have commenced.