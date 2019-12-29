Moses Kuria now supports Miguna’s return

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has made a political u-turn and supported outspoken lawyer Miguna Miguna’s imminent return to the country.

Speaking on Friday, the controversial politician stressed that Miguna should be allowed back in the country ‘because he is Kenyan’.

“When we allowed dual citizenship in the 2010 constitution the matter ended there. Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan. We should send a Boda Boda courier with his clean passport to give it to him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when he returns,” wrote Kuria on Facebook.

Miguna, remembered for his role in opposition leader Raila Odinga’s mock swearing-in 2018, has twice been deported by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government on claims he is a Canadian citizen.

CONTRADICT

He has announced he will be returning to the country on January 7, 2019 in a move that could again set him on a collision course with the authorities.

But Kuria’s stance at this moment appears to sharply contradict his comments a couple of years back.

Then the politician was spotted travelling in the same flight as the politician when he was deported via Dubai. Kuria later wished Miguna well while claiming the deportee was returning to his ‘native’ Canada.

“If I were in charge I would sedate Miguna with tranquilizers the same way they transport elephants in Masai Mara and send him back to Toronto,” said Kuria at the time.

Meanwhile, the government has remained mum over Miguna’s impending return.