Moses Kuria freed on Sh20K bail after denying assaulting woman

Gatundu South Member of Parliament has been set free on a Sh20,000 cash bail after denying charges of assaulting a female political activist.

The case is set for mention on February 8 before Judge Martha Mutuku.

The legislator was charged with assaulting a political commentator, Joyce Wanja, which saw him apprehended and detained at Kilimani Police Station on February 8.

Media station

In a viral video which circulated on social media, Wanja elicited reactions when she narrated how the politician allegedly attacked her on December 8, within the premises of a local media station.

“Nilichapwa na Moses Kuria tarehe nane mwezi wa December tukiwa kwa jumba la Royal Media Services. Nilikuwa nimeitwa show ya Kiririmbi kudiscuss mambo ya BBI,” she narrated.

She went on to divulge how the MP clobbered and injured her when she criticised him about uncouth utterances he had made earlier during a fundraiser for orphans in Kiambu county.

“Aliongea maneno ambayo haikuwa inaambatana na event. Tena aliongea ile haifai kuongelewa mbele ya watoto,” she said.

Wanja evoked heated debated among netizens when she took to Twitter claiming her quest for justice had borne no fruits as the police had yet to take a legal action against Kuria.