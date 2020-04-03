Moses Kuria: DP Ruto should lead the coronavirus response

Gatundu lawmaker Moses Kuria suggests Deputy President William Ruto should lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He made his views on his official Facebook page while also suggesting that the information recently released by the government regarding the pandemic might not have been factual.

“I think someone misled my President yesterday. And I think my President is lonely. And I think my President misses his Deputy,” wrote Kuria.

Kuria also took the opportunity to urge Kenyans to stay safe.

“Do not be fooled. Continue keeping safe. Coronavirus is a very lethal killer,” said Kuria.

Amid reports of a fallout with his boss, the vocal Ruto has been missing in action from the public eye since the coronavirus struck about three weeks ago.

In his stead, President Uhuru Kenyatta, Interior CS Fred Mataing’i and his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe have led from the front in updating the public.