Moses Kuria campaigns for ODM aspirant in Kibra

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has made good his threat of endorsing and ODM candidate for the Kibra seat.

On Monday, the MP had opposed Jubilee candidate McDoald Mariga, telling Deputy President William Ruto to let the footballer concentrate on developing the sport. And on Friday, he was photographed in a caravan with Mr Musungu of ODM ahead of the party’s nomination exercise slated for Sauturday.

Mr Kuria explained his reasons for vouching for Mr Musungu saying that he is the better candidate for the position of Member of Parliament for Kibra constituency which fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth.

Mr Musungu is one of the 10 aspirants hoping to clinch the ODM ticket.

SLUM TOURISM

“The problem with Kibra constituency has been political tourism and slum tourism. My late friend Ken Okoth was born in Kibra hence his deep passion to uplift the lives of Kibra people. I have challenged my friend Ronnie Osumba to create a Born in Kibra (BIK) movement to bring together people who manage to break off from the challenges of Kibra and make it in life to go back and help lift Kibra from the yoke of poverty. Political tourists and slum tourists will not help Kibra. The person I vouch for to take forward from where Ken left is another Born in Kibra, Benson Musungu,” said Mr Kuria.

The orange Democratic Movement led by opposition leader Raila Odinga is expected to hold its party election scheduled to take place on Saturday 7, 2019 to determine who among the ten candidates will carry the flag.