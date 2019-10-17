More than 4,000 smart driving licenses awaiting collection from NTSA offices

Motorists who have applied for the smart driver’s license have been asked to go and collect them at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) offices in Nairobi.

In a Twitter post, NTSA said that they are in possession of more than 4,000 smart driver’s licenses still awaiting collection by the owners.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone NTSA Director General, Francis Meja, said that they earlier had a problem with the printer leading to a number of the licenses not being printed on time.

However, he said the issue has been sorted out after the installation of a high capacity printer that has enabled them to clear the backlog they were experiencing.

“We were installing a higher capacity printer and we have cleared all the backlog. The challenge we are currently having is when we call the applicants to come and pick their drivers licenses they are not coming,” Meja explained.

Mr Meja however did not clarify if the applicants being asked to come and collect their smart driver’s license are only those from Nairobi.

DEADLINE

He added that NTSA plans to put out a notice to give a deadline for when all motorists will be required to acquire the smart driver’s license.

The smart driver’s license were rolled out last year with an aim at instilling order on Kenyan roads.

The new licenses are fitted with an electronic chip to capture a driver’s data, including the driver’s Kenya Revenue Authority PIN, ID Number and blood group.

Drivers will pay Sh3,000 for the three-year licenses, up from the current Sh1,500.