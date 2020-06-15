More stolen Bata shoes worth Sh9.8million recovered in Nyamira hotel

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday recovered another consignment of Bata shoes believed to have been illegally obtained through the use of fake e-gift vouchers.

During a raid at Hotel Comffy in Keroka detectives from the Special Crime Unit arrested two suspects and recovered the shoes worth over Sh9.8million linked to fraudulent incidents at Bata Shoe Company, where fake e-gift vouchers were used.

FRAUDSTERS

“Another over 9.8 Million worth of Bata shoes defrauded in the Fake e-gift vouchers within Nairobi have been recovered by detectives at Comffy Hotel in Keroka, Nyamira County. Further investigations ongoing with DCI Special Crime Unit leading the recovery mission,” DCI said in a statement.

Police said that the recovered shoes are part of goods worth over Sh20 million lost by Bata Shoe Company through fake e-gift vouchers presented by fraudsters at several Bata outlets in Nairobi.

VOUCHERS

Last week, detectives arrested two suspects linked to the theft and recovered shoes worth Sh7 million.

“The suspects are in custody and investigations are ongoing to unravel more people in this network,” the statement added.

The suspects are thought to have used the Bata Club vouchers which entitle members to discount vouchers, birthday gifts, private sales, exclusive previews and many other advantages.