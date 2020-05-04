More quarantine centres to be opened as Covid-19 numbers increase

The government on Monday said they will open more quarantine centres as the number of Covid-19 cases have increased in the country.

Cases in the country have been rising fast in the last three days, with an average of 20 cases a day.

MASS TESTING

There were 30 cases confirmed on Sunday and 24 on Saturday.

“We in the middle of a pandemic and Kenyans must come forward for testing. Keeping away is to the detriment of your own health and that of the family,” Dr Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said.

The increase in cases is attributed to the mass testing initiative that kicked off last week, even though the government has decried public apathy to the exercise.

The opening of more facilities comes two weeks after the government announced that it had embarked on the closure of some quarantine facilities as it tries to manage the coronavirus pandemic, which has exacted a heavy economic and social toll, with many residents expressing uncertainty and worry over the lingering danger of infection.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government has resolved to no longer keep those who have tested negative of the Covid-19 virus in such facilities.

At the time, the CS had noted the gains Kenyans had made in adhering to the measures set by the government in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

CASUAL ATTITUDE

“I want to acknowledge gains in collaborative efforts in the journey to combat covid-19. We are glad that people are incrementally noting that the disease is with us. We cannot afford to drop the ball at any time soon. We are called to move vigilantly until our curve is flattened which it has not,” he said.

On Sunday, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Rashid Aman decried the casual attitude adopted by Kenyans in following the directives issued by the government to slow down the spread of the disease.

He said many people have continued to violate the social distancing rule while some eateries and hotels failed to enforce the Ministry of Health directives.

Matatus and boda bodas were also criticised for negligence. The CAS also said that some mosques are now opening at night for worship.

“We have observed that some mosques have revised prayer time and are now opening for prayers at night. I must warn such religious leaders that this contravenes the directive that suspended all religious gatherings. They must stop this practice forthwith, failure of which legal action in accordance with Public Health Act shall be taken against them,” he said.

He warned that action will be taken against those breaking the rules with the police now asked to create special quarantine areas for those who violate curfew laws.