More pain at the pump for Kenyans as fuel prices go up … again!

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets yet again for the next one month after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Friday announced a significant increase in the prices of fuel.

The changes will see a litre of super petrol increase by Sh2.67, diesel up by Sh2.13, while the price of kerosene will decrease by Sh1.26.

In Nairobi, a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will from tonight retail at Sh112.87, Sh104.45 and Sh102.69 respectively.

The new prices of the petroleum products will take effect from tonight at midnight until March 14.

In January, the energy regulator increased prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene by Sh0.70, diesel Sh0.54 and kerosene by Sh1.64.